Elkhart, IN (46516)

Today

Cloudy with rain and snow this evening. Snow showers overnight. Low 32F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow this evening. Snow showers overnight. Low 32F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.