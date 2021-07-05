INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana's governor is traveling to the Persian Gulf country of Qatar for what the state economic development office says is an effort to boost business relationships with the region.
Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb is scheduled to leave Monday and return to the state on Friday, according to the Indiana Economic Development Corp. Holcomb will be joined on the trip by new state Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers and agency staff members.
