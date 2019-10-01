Indiana governor concludes China trip

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb says he had a productive trip to China amid that country’s trade war with the United States.
Holcomb concluded a week of meetings with Chinese government and business leaders on Monday with sessions in Shanghai. Holcomb said in a statement he’s optimistic about future business investments between Indiana and China. The governor said this was “the perfect time” to broaden business, cultural and academic relationships.
The Trump administration has imposed tariffs on Chinese imports in a bid to win concessions from China, which has responded with tit-for-tat tariffs. The dispute between the world’s two largest economies has darkened the global economic outlook.
Holcomb continues his overseas trip to India, where he travels until Saturday. He visited Japan and South Korea for a week in early September.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.