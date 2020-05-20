INDIANAPOLIS — Further easing of Indiana’s coronavirus restrictions will occur Friday for most of the state as the governor announced Wednesday that he would move that step up by two days for the Memorial Day weekend.
A new state order will allow social gatherings of up to 100 people and retail stores and malls to operate at 75 percent capacity, Gov. Eric Holcomb said. Gatherings have been limited to 25 people and stores to 50 percent capacity under the state’s first easing of restrictions that took effect May 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.