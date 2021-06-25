The Indiana Department of Natural Resources said Friday it is working with the Indiana Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory and the U.S. Geological Survey's National Wildlife Health Center to determine what is killing birds in 15 counties.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Department of Natural Resources recommends all Hoosiers statewide remove their birdfeeders after the agency received reports of sick and dying songbirds from 15 counties.
The agency said Friday it is working with the Indiana Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory and the U.S. Geological Survey's National Wildlife Health Center to determine what is killing the birds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.