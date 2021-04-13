Walkers on Monday pass the south lawn of the Elkhart County Courthouse where flags honor the more than 425 county residents who have died from COVID-19. The public memorial, sponsored by Faith Mennonite Church and set up Sunday, will continue through Sunday, April 18. Some blue flags surrounding the white flags will represent loved ones outside Elkhart County who have died since the start of the pandemic in early 2020.
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana’s number of COVID-19 hospitalizations and newly confirmed infections continue growing, trends that have continued for at least three weeks.
The state health department’s latest COVID-19 tracking update showed Indiana hospitals treating 909 people for coronavirus illnesses as of Sunday to reach the highest level since mid-February. Those hospitalizations have gone up about 65 percent since March 21.
