ELKHART — A breakfast and march are part of an annual Martin Luther King Jr. celebration Monday hosted by the Elkhart Chapter of Indiana Black Expo.
The public has been invited to join the program, which begins with a breakfast at 7:30 a.m. at the Elkhart Public Library. Participants meet at the Civic Plaza at 9:15 a.m. for the 9:30 a.m. march to Community Missionary Baptist Church, 228 Chapman Ave.
