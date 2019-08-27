Indiana attorney general gains groping claims case records

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill's lawyers have won their fight for records of the state inspector general's investigation into allegations that Hill drunkenly groped four women.
Hill's attorneys sought the records as they defend him in attorney disciplinary proceedings he faces that could lead to his disbarment as a lawyer.
Former state Supreme Court Justice Myra Selby, the hearing officer in Hill's case, ruled that Hill's lawyers had shown they couldn't obtain from another source the information contained in the inspector general's report.
Inspector General Lori Torres had argued against the release, but said she accepted the ruling.
The inspector general's report cited eyewitnesses who called Hill's behavior at an Indianapolis bar inappropriate and "creepy" but said he didn't break any state ethics rules. Hill has denied wrongdoing.
You'd think a father of several girls would act more appropriately. Poor kids.
