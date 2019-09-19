Ind. attorney general backs opioid deal

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana’s attorney general says he is supporting the tentative multibillion-dollar settlement with OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma because it would get money flowing to help deal with the deadly national opioid crisis.
The statement from Attorney General Curtis Hill released Wednesday is his first about the deal since it was announced a week ago. Connecticut-based Purdue Pharma has since filed for bankruptcy in its plan to settle thousands of lawsuits against it and the Sackler family, which owns the company.
Hill said the Sacklers are held directly accountable for their role by being required to pay $3 billion under the deal. He said the alternative to the deal “is protracted litigation with an uncertain future.”
Two dozen state attorneys general oppose the deal, decrying it as inadequate.
Hill is the former Elkhart County prosecutor, elected to statewide office in 2016.
(1) comment
The marionette strings more taut than ever
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.