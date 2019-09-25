New Indiana Guard leader picked
INDIANAPOLIS — A new leader has been named for the Indiana National Guard, a month after his predecessor resigned under pressure following claims that he retaliated against a staffer for reporting his alleged affair with a subordinate.
Gov. Eric Holcomb’s office announced Tuesday that Col. R. Dale Lyles will become Indiana’s adjutant general and promoted to brigadier general effective Oct. 1. Lyles is a 32-year military veteran who most recently has been deputy chief of staff for operations at the National Guard Bureau in Washington.
Lyles replaces Maj. Gen. Courtney Carr, who retired at Holcomb’s request last month. A lawsuit claims false accusations and intimidation by Carr against the woman who reported his alleged affair.
Man guilty in death of 1-year-old
INDIANAPOLIS — A judge has convicted an Indianapolis man in the fatal shooting of a 1-year-old girl and the wounding of her 19-year-old aunt.
Marion County Superior Court Judge Mark Stoner convicted 28-year-old Darrin Banks of murder and battery by means of a deadly weapon on the second day of his bench trial.
Banks and 30-year-old Brian Palmer were charged with murder in the March 29, 2018, shooting that killed Malaysia Robson and wounded her aunt.
Authorities allege in court documents that the men fired about 20 shots from a vehicle at a house when the victims and 10 other people were inside.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.