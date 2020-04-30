ELKHART — Immigrant workers in Elkhart and across the country are staging nationally coordinated car caravans in response to what they say is rampant workplace exploitation of undocumented immigrants during the COVID-19 crisis, and the failure of the government to provide basic relief to immigrant families.
“During this pandemic, undocumented workers and our families have had to choose between risking our health, working in unsafe conditions without necessary protections or fair wages, or losing the very income we rely on to feed our families,” said Dara Marquez, spokesperson for the Cosecha Movement. “The choice before us is to risk dying of hunger or dying of the virus.”
