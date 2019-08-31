I&M crews head for Florida hurricane zone

FORT WAYNE — More than 350 Indiana Michigan Power employees and contractors will help restore power in the wake of Hurricane Dorian.
The crews were scheduled to begin leaving for Florida on Friday or Saturday to be in position to respond once it’s safe to make restoration efforts.
I&M employees deploying to Florida are based throughout I&M’s service territory, including the Fort Wayne area, Muncie/Marion area, South Bend/Elkhart area, and southwest Michigan.
A majority of the I&M personnel will be line mechanics and forestry experts. I&M will also send assessors to help with damage assessments along with safety and health experts and fleet mechanics.
I&M will arrive in Florida with several bucket trucks and digger derricks, which help dig to replace power poles and several pickup trucks for our crews.
The power supplier is joining other American Electric Power operating companies to answer the call for mutual aid in the wake of natural disasters.
