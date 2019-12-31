3 hurt as five vehicles crash near Southgate Crossing

ELKHART — Two adults and a child were injured in separate crashes that occurred within minutes Monday night on a severely icy road near Southgate Crossing.
Jeannette Pollard, 51, of Wakarusa, suffered a facial fracture and possible broken nose after her 1995 GMC Sierra ran off the roadway and struck a barrier while she was driving south on S.R. 19. A 5-year-old passenger in the vehicle received a laceration over his left eye, according to information from the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office, which responded to the 8 p.m. crash near C.R. 26.
Both the driver and passenger were transported by ambulance to Elkhart General Hospital. Her vehicle sustained front-end damage.
Officers believe Pollard was driving too fast for the icy road conditions and gave her a citation.
Another four vehicles driving south on S.R. 19 were in a chain-reaction crash while trying to avoid striking Pollard's vehicle.
Ashley Brimhall, 25, of Goshen, saw the Sierra and tried to steer clear, but lost control of her 2005 Pontiac Grand Prix, which spun out. Her vehicle struck a 2006 Subaru Tribeca driven by Liliana Khailo, 20, of Elkhart.
Neither driver was injured, but both vehicles sustained front fender damage. Brimhall was also cited for driving too fast for road conditions.
A third driver behind them, 81-year-old Phillip Lehman, of Syracuse, hit the brakes to avoid a crash. A 2009 Honda CRV driven by Donald Truex, 62, of Nappanee, then struck the back of Lehman's 2014 Buick VCN.
Truex told officers he tried to stop but slid on the ice. He was transported by ambulance to Elkhart General Hospital for a complaint of back pain.
The Honda sustained front-end damage and the Buick sustained rear-end damage.
