Huntington woman killed in Elkhart County crash

LIGONIER -- A 29-year-old Huntington woman was killed Thursday when she pulled into the path of a semi at U.S. 6 and U.S. 133.
The collision occurred at 5:25 p.m. about 7 miles west of Ligonier, according to a report filed by the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office.
Sharon Cuttriss, driving a 2012 Dodge Caravan, was stopped at the stop sign in the southbound lane of U.S. 33 before pulling into the westbound lane of U.S. 6 and into the path of a 1998 Freightliner driven by Bryan Culp, 61, of Wakarusa, the report said.
Cuttriss did not survive the crash; Culp was not injured. Both were wearing seat belts, police said.
