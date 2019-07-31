Human remains confirmed as Michigan woman

OSCEOLA — The St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit has received confirmation from the Indiana State Police laboratory that the human remains found on March 21 in the 10000 block of McKinley Highway, Osceola, are those of Natily Nacole Franklin, 41, of Decatur, Michigan.
The St. Joseph County Coroner’s Office is making arrangements with the funeral home to return Franklin’s remains to her family, according to a report from the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office.
Since November 2018, the
Michigan State Police has been investigating Franklin’s disappearance since November, the report said. Locally, the St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit has assisted in that investigation.
The homicide unit's investigation remains active and ongoing, according to the report, and any additional updates will come from the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.