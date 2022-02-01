INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana House approved along party lines Monday a Republican-backed proposal that would require voters who request mail-in ballots to swear under possible penalty of perjury that they won’t be able to vote in person at any time during the 28 days before Election Day.

House members voted 66-28 in favor of the bill that supporters maintain is aimed at encouraging people to cast ballots in person during Indiana’s early voting period. Democrats and voting rights activists argue it would discourage people from selecting their most convenient way of voting, citing hours-long lines early voting sites in Indianapolis during the 2020 election.

