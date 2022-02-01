Indiana state Rep. Chuck Moseley, D-Portage, right, speaks during a debate with state Rep. Tim Wesco, R-Osceola, on Monday at the Indiana Statehouse in Indianapolis. The Indiana House on Monday approved a bill sponsored by Wesco that would tighten the state law on mail-in voting.
Dick Armstrong drops his ballot into the collection box at First Presbyterian Church in Goshen on the first day of in-person absentee voting in the 2020 general election. A bill making its way though the Indiana General Assembly is aimed at encouraging people to cast ballots in person during the state’s early voting period, supporters say.
Indiana state Rep. Chuck Moseley, D-Portage, right, speaks during a debate with state Rep. Tim Wesco, R-Osceola, on Monday at the Indiana Statehouse in Indianapolis. The Indiana House on Monday approved a bill sponsored by Wesco that would tighten the state law on mail-in voting.
AP Photo / Tom Davies
Dick Armstrong drops his ballot into the collection box at First Presbyterian Church in Goshen on the first day of in-person absentee voting in the 2020 general election. A bill making its way though the Indiana General Assembly is aimed at encouraging people to cast ballots in person during the state’s early voting period, supporters say.
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana House approved along party lines Monday a Republican-backed proposal that would require voters who request mail-in ballots to swear under possible penalty of perjury that they won’t be able to vote in person at any time during the 28 days before Election Day.
House members voted 66-28 in favor of the bill that supporters maintain is aimed at encouraging people to cast ballots in person during Indiana’s early voting period. Democrats and voting rights activists argue it would discourage people from selecting their most convenient way of voting, citing hours-long lines early voting sites in Indianapolis during the 2020 election.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.