Hours-long standoff ends with arrests

NILES, Mich. -- A more than 12-hour armed standoff with police at a residence in Cass County ended early Thursday first with the release of a child and, after authorities stormed the house, the arrest of a man and woman.
Members of the Fugitive Apprehension Street Team, in conjunction with the U.S. Marshal’s Service Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force, went to a residence in the 33000 block of Redfield Street in Milton Township about 1:35 p.m. Wednesday, according to Sheriff Richard J. Behnke.
FAST members went to the residence to locate a fugitive wanted on a LaPorte County (Indiana) Sheriff's Office warrant. The fugitive was wanted for revocation of bond on an original charge of felony robbery resulting in serious bodily injury and for failure to appear on two charges of misdemeanor theft.
Officers encountered the fugitive, a woman and a child inside the residence. The fugitive was armed, and officers were "forced to revert to a position of advantage," the report said. FAST members established a perimeter and contacted Michigan authorities for assistance.
Negotiators from Cass County Sheriff Office, Berrien County Sheriff's Office and Michigan State Police communicated with the fugitive for several hours. At approximately 11:11 p.m., the child was released from the residence.
About 3:32 p.m. a tactical team breached the attached garage door of the residence, according to police. At 3:45 a.m., the man and woman exited the residence and were taken into custody.
Both adults are facing criminal charges in Cass County, Michigan, and LaPorte County, Indiana. Both will be arraigned in 4th District Court. Their names will be released after they are arraigned, police said.
Cass County Sheriff's Office deputies were assisted at the scene by the Cass County Warrant Service Team, which included members from Cass County Sheriff's Office, Dowagiac Police Department, Pokagon Tribal Police Department and Edwardsburg/Ontwa Township Police Department. Also assisting was the Berrien County TRU Team and Michigan State Police Niles Post and Emergency Response Team.
