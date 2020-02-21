ELKHART — A crash late Thursday resulted in serious injuries to three drivers near Osceola.
A report by the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department indicates that Esperanza Arias, 21, of Elkhart, was heading east on Old U.S. 33 near C.R. 1 in her 2008 Hyundai Santa Fe when she crossed the yellow center line and collided with the front of a 2008 GMC Envoy driven by Kevin Piercy, 56, of Osceola.
