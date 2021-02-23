INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosiers 60 to 64 are eligible to receive a free COVID-19 vaccine, the Indiana Department of Health announced Tuesday, the latest expansion of the state’s vaccine rollout.
Health officials said nearly 91,000 people in the age group scheduled free COVID-19 vaccines in the first eight hours of their eligibility.
This expansion makes the vaccine available to an additional 432,000 Hoosiers. Vaccines continue to be available to those 65 and older.
Due to limited vaccine supplies nationally, Indiana has prioritized health care workers, first responders and those who are most vulnerable in its vaccine rollout. Individuals 60 and older account for more than 22 percent of the state’s population but 64 percent of the COVID-19 hospitalizations and 93 percent of the deaths, the agency said.
Additional groups will be added as more vaccine becomes available.
Vaccine appointments for this newly eligible population will be available over the next four to six weeks to align with the state receiving its expected weekly vaccine allocation. Hoosiers who cannot find an appointment at the nearest location are encouraged to look at other sites in neighboring counties. Appointments are being added regularly as vaccine supplies permit.
To schedule a vaccine, residents may go to https://ourshot.in.gov and select a location from one of more than 370 clinics around the state. Hoosiers who do not have a computer or cellphone or those who need assistance scheduling an appointment can call 211 or contact one of Indiana’s Area Agencies on Aging or AARP. Nearly 70 libraries around the state also are helping Hoosiers schedule their appointments.
Vaccination clinics that are part of the federal vaccine program, including those at Walmart, Sam’s Club and Kroger, appear on the clinic map at https://ourshot.in.gov but are scheduled through those retailers platforms, not through the state centralized system.
To date, more than 60 percent of eligible Hoosiers have scheduled an appointment to be vaccinated against COVID-19. As of Monday, 893,246 Hoosiers have received a first dose of vaccine, and 440,028 are fully vaccinated.
