INDIANAPOLIS — A team of Indiana National Guard soldiers with the 38th Infantry Division’s aviation brigade will help Florida’s hurricane relief efforts.
Indiana will send more than a dozen soldiers, three flight crews and mechanics, along with two UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters, to assist military and civilian agencies in logistics and reconnaissance missions.
