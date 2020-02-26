ELKHART — The weekend Elkhart Home & Outdoor Expo opens Friday, featuring more than 60 exhibitors and demonstrations ranging from cooking tips to landscaping idea.
Each booth will have professionals available to discuss home improvement one-on-one and face-to-face. The event is hosted by the Builders Association of Elkhart County and sponsored by Bail Home Services & Construction Inc.
