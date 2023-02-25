The Builders Association of Elkhart County kicked off the 48th annual Home and Outdoor Expo with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday. The three-day expo runs until Sunday and is held at the RV/MH Northern Indiana Event Center.
The Builders Association of Elkhart County kicked off the 48th annual Home and Outdoor Expo with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday. The three-day expo runs until Sunday and is held at the RV/MH Northern Indiana Event Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.