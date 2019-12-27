Holiday heat wave

ELKHART — Record-breaking warmth is expected to stick around a while longer, the National Weather Service says.
Already breaking records for this time of year, the heat wave is caused by a high pressure system over the southeastern portion of the country, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Brentley Lothamer. Winds then bring that warmth north to Indiana.
“Over the past week or so, we’ve been warmer than usual, so with this high now, it’s just getting us even more above normal,” Lothamer said.
The temperature Thursday was 59 degrees in South Bend, she said, breaking the 1959 record of 55 degrees.
In Fort Wayne, another official site for the area, the 2 p.m. temperature of 60 degrees had tied 2016’s record high for the day.
Residents aren’t complaining though.
Elkhart resident Leah Gregory and her children visited Riverview Elementary School’s playground near their home to enjoy the warmer weather this week.
“This is our first Christmas home as a family so it’s been really nice,” Gregory said.
The higher-than-normal temperatures are expected to stick around until closer to New Year’s, Lothamer said.
The end of December tends to see temperatures with highs of 34 and lows in the 20s, but Lothamer said the lowest high Elkhart County should see in the coming days is 45 degrees, due to a cold front that won’t have a whole lot of impact on the winter heat wave.
“We’re just not getting that cold arctic air down here,” Lothamer said. “The wind just hasn’t allowed that colder air that we usually get to come down to us. Alaska’s been cold but it’s not been here yet.”
Sunday is expected to feature a high of 63 degrees and rain. By Wednesday, temperatures in the new year are expected to fall back into the 30s.
