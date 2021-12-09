Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb speaks during an interview at the Statehouse in Indianapolis. With Indiana’s COVID-19 hospitalizations doubling in the past month amid the latest surge, Holcomb expressed frustration with “absurd” reasons some have for refusing vaccinations although he isn’t offering any new state actions to combat the virus spread.
INDIANAPOLIS — With Indiana’s COVID-19 hospitalizations doubling in the past month, Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb is expressing frustration at the “absurd” reasons some cite for refusing vaccinations, although he isn’t offering any new state actions to combat the spread of the virus.
Members of the Republican-dominated Legislature are set for a second year to push measures handcuffing anti-virus efforts – this time a bill forcing businesses to grant broad exemptions from workplace vaccination requirements that could be voted upon soon after the new legislative session starts in January.
