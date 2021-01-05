Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb on Tuesday said he wasn't taking a stance on the challenge that's picked up support from Indiana Sen. Mike Braun and at least two of the state's seven Republican U.S. House members.
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb declined to say Tuesday whether he supported efforts by some fellow Republicans in Congress to challenge Joe Biden's election victory over President Donald Trump.
Holcomb, who was Vice President Mike Pence's hand-picked successor as Indiana governor, said he wasn't taking a stance on the challenge that's picked up support from Indiana Sen. Mike Braun and at least two of the state's seven Republican U.S. House members.
