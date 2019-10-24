Hit-and-run injures pedestrian

ELKHART — A 31-year-old man was injured following a hit-and-run on S.R. 120 on Wednesday morning.
David Feathers, 31, of Bristol, was walking on the north shoulder of the highway near C.R. 19 about 5:45 a.m. when an unknown vehicle’s passenger side mirror collided with him, according to a report from the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department.
The vehicle left the scene.
Feathers was transported to Elkhart General Hospital with a broken right leg.
No information was available on the suspect’s vehicle, police said.
