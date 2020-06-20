A person looks inside the closed doors of the Pasadena Community Job Center in Pasadena, Calif., during the coronavirus outbreak. California's unemployment rate continued to climb in May, reaching 16.3% as businesses continued to lay people off because of a state-at-home order aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus.
WASHINGTON — Employers added jobs in 46 states last month, evidence that the U.S. economy’s surprise hiring gain in May was spread broadly across the country – in both states that began reopening their economies early and those that did so only later.
Unemployment rates fell in 38 states, rose in three and were largely unchanged in nine, the Labor Department said Friday. The disparities ranged from Nevada, with the highest rate (25.3 percent), Hawaii (22.6 percent) and Michigan (21.2 percent) to Nebraska (5.2 percent, the lowest) and Utah (8.5 percent).
