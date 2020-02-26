INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill said Tuesday that recipients of contributions tied to online schools that were found to have misappropriated funds should have the option of remitting the sum of those contributions to the Indiana Treasurer of State’s Office.
The State Board of Accounts announced on Feb. 12 its conclusion that Indiana Virtual School and Indiana Virtual Pathways Academy inappropriately received more than $68.7 million, collectively, from the state based on misrepresentations of the number of enrolled and attending students.
