Hill announces re-election campaign

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill announced Thursday he is running for re-election in 2020.
"Over the last three years, I have worked to fulfill my pledge to Hoosiers: from cracking down on violent criminals to protecting the most vulnerable in our society," Hill said in his announcement. "Standing for what's right is harder than ever, but I do it every day with courage and conviction as Attorney General, and I'm just getting started."
Hill, a Republican and the former Elkhart County prosecutor before he was elected to state office in 2016, said "Indiana needs strength, courage, and bold conservative leadership."
"At a time when freedom and our way of life are under attack, I'll continue to work with President Trump, and others, on important issues facing our nation and state," he said. "I'll never back down from partisan attacks, the media, and even Republicans embarrassed to defend our values."
A special prosecutor last year declined to bring charges against Hill in connection with allegations he drunkenly groped four women, including a state lawmaker, during a party last year in Indianapolis.
He still faces disciplinary action, including the potential loss of his law license and the ability to remain in office, in a case before an Indiana Supreme Court disciplinary commission on professional misconduct charges related to the allegations.
Hill has denied those allegations, along with a claim by a court official in Elkhart who testified Hill propositioned her when he was still a county prosecutor. During the disciplinary hearing in October, he refuted all the claims and said he believed they were part of a political attack against him.
Elected the state's 43rd attorney general in 2016, Hill received the most votes by any candidate in the state's history and has served since 2017.
In his campaign announcement, he said he has led on issues important to Hoosier families such as protecting the unborn, investing in anti-violence measures, and providing much-needed resources to police for drug interdiction. Hill said has built a network of staff and volunteers across Indiana that continue to share his message and vision with Hoosiers leading up to the November 2020 General Election.
In June, Indianapolis attorney John Westercamp announced he was seeking the Republican nomination for state attorney general.
In Indiana, political parties select their candidates for some statewide offices, including attorney general, at conventions rather than in the May primary. The Republican convention in Indiana will be June 20 in Indianapolis.
