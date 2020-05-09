ELKHART — Two more deaths and 28 new cases of COVID-19 in Elkhart County were reported Saturday by the Indiana State Department of Health — the highest number of new cases reported in a single day since the outbreak began in mid-March.
The addition of two deaths brings the total number in the county to 18. Thirteen of those deaths have been among patients 80 or older, according to the data.
The total number of confirmed cases of the disease resulting from the coronavirus in the county was up to 436, the state said.
An additional 43 Indiana residents are confirmed or presumed to have died from the coronavirus, pushing Indiana’s death toll from COVID-19 to nearly 1,500, state health officials said Saturday.
A total of 1,362 Hoosiers have been confirmed to have died from COVID-19, 34 more than on Friday, the Indiana State Department of Health said. The state agency also increased the number of reported probable COVID-19 deaths by nine to 128. Those are deaths that state officials said doctors blame on coronavirus infections without confirmation of the illness from test results.
The updated figures bring Indiana’s confirmed or presumed number of deaths to 1,490 for COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the virus.
Testing shows an additional 606 Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19, bringing the total number of Indiana residents known to have the disease to 23,732, following corrections to Friday's total, the department said.
The state agency also announced Saturday that four drive-through testing clinics will begin operating next week, adding to Indiana's effort to expand testing around the state.
The new drive-through clinics will operate between May 14 and May 17 in Bluffton and Gary in northern Indiana, the western Indiana city of Sullivan and in Madison in southern Indiana. The state agency's full list of testing sites around the state can be found at www.coronavirus.in.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.