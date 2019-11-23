High speed, tailgating leads to crash

ELKHART — Three people sustained injuries in a two-vehicle crash on Johnson Street on Thursday evening, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office.
Nicholas Davis, 22, of Elkhart was driving a 2015 Ford Escape south on Johnson Street at high speed around 9:30 p.m., police said. He was following a 2017 Ford Escape with a 64-year-old driver, Linda Vest; and a 63-year-old passenger, Carolyn Landis, both of Elkhart.
Near North Park Avenue, Davis struck the other vehicle from behind and ran off the west side of the road, striking a utility pole and rolling over, according to police.
The vehicle driven by Vest was forced into a pole on the east side of the road and sustained substantial rear-end damage. Vest was transported to Elkhart General Hospital for complaints of shoulder and back pain. Landis was taken to the hospital for pain of the abdomen and chin.
Davis was taken to the hospital for shoulder pain. His vehicle sustained damage all over. Police cited Davis for following a vehicle too closely.
Johnson Street does not have a stop sign at North Park Avenue. It was unclear from the crash report if Vest had been slowing down to turn at the intersection.
Everyone involved was wearing a seat belt, the report said.
