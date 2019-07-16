High-speed chase ends in arrest of Elkhart man

STURGIS, Mich. — An Elkhart man was arrested in Michigan following a vehicle pursuit Saturday afternoon.
According to St. Joseph County (Michigan) Sheriff Bradley Balk, police were dispatched to an area near U.S. 12 and Balk Road after receiving several calls regarding a black SUV driving recklessly around 2 p.m. Reports indicated the vehicle almost struck two motorcycles.
Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle in Sturgis, but the driver would not stop, police said. The driver led deputies on a high-speed chase through the city and county, reaching speeds in excess of 100 mph. Eventually, the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed in the 31000 block of Witt Lake Road.
The driver, a 21-year old male of Elkhart, was arrested and taken to St. Joseph County Jail on unnamed felony charges. Officers had not released the driver’s name as of Monday.
A 33-year old female passenger, also from Elkhart, was uninjured and released at the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.