INDIANAPOLIS — High interest in COVID-19 vaccines has caused slowdowns to the state’s vaccine registration site and 211 system, but both systems are working. Hoosiers 80 and older who are now eligible are encouraged to continue to check the sites, state officials said Friday.
The vaccine registration site, www.ourshot.in.gov, is designed to put visitors into a holding queue when volume is high. That can contribute to longer wait times or an error message, but Hoosiers should be able to check back at a later time to access the system.
