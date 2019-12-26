GOSHEN — Three Elkhart men have been arrested for their roles in the alleged torture and murder of a Columbia City woman in October.
Donald Ray Owen Jr., 20, and Mario M. Angulo Jr., 19, are charged with the murder of 31-year-old Kimberly Dyer. They and another man accused of being involved in the crime, Matthew Murzynski, 24, also face charges of robbery resulting in serious injury, a Level 2 felony, and two counts of confinement resulting in serious injury, a Level 3 felony.
Robert Porter, 32, of Sturgis, Michigan, was injured in the same incident, which authorities believe happened at a residence on Old Orchard Lane on the east side of Elkhart on Oct. 21 or 22. Dyer had been reported missing since early November and efforts to locate her were being conducted by the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office.
Because of the nature of the crime, prosecutors are seeking a punishment of life without parole for Owen and Angulo and an aggravated sentence of up to 92 years in prison for Murzynski.
Warrants were issued Dec. 19 and the three men were quickly arrested. Owen is in custody in McLennan County, Texas, awaiting extradition, while Angulo and Murzynski were in court Thursday to face their charges for the first time.
Circuit Court Judge Michael Christofeno entered a not-guilty plea on their behalf and set a preliminary jury trial date for May 4. Angulo and Murzynski said they intend to hire their own attorneys, and will be in court again next Thursday for an attorney status conference.
Enhanced prosecution
Elkhart County Prosecuting Attorney Vicki Becker said later Thursday that enhanced punishments are being pursued due to the egregious nature of the alleged offenses.
The motion seeking life in prison without the possibility of parole for Owen and Angulo alleges that Dyer was burned, mutilated or tortured while she was still alive, and that the murder occurred while they were committing the offenses of confinement and criminal organization activity. The motion in Owen's case also alleges that he was in the custody of a county sheriff at the time of the murder.
Murder is normally punishable by up to 65 years in prison.
In Murzynski's case, the motion for a criminal gang enhancement claims that he was a member of a gang and that he committed his alleged offenses at the direction of the gang. Becker said it could allow for the sentence given for his most serious crimes to be doubled if he's convicted.
A Level 2 felony is punishable by up to 30 years in prison and a Level 3 felony by up to 16 years. Becker said Murzynski could be sentenced to a maximum of 92 years behind bars.
Becker originally requested that the filing of all charging documents be sealed by the court until each of the defendants was apprehended, which she said was to protect witnesses and investigative information while the defendants were at large. The motions indicate that Murzynski's whereabouts were known at the time and that Owen was believed to have fled the county.
After learning on Dec. 20 that each of the defendants was in custody, Becker asked that court documents be unsealed except for the affidavit of probable cause for arrest, which the court granted. The affidavit would shed light on what exactly authorities believe happened during the Oct. 21 incident and what lead investigators to accuse the three men.
Becker said those documents will remain sealed to protect witnesses and sensitive investigative information related to the case, and to ensure the defendants have a fair trial.
She credited the Sturgis, Michigan, Police Department as well as the sheriff's departments of Cass County, Michigan, St. Joseph County, Michigan, and LaGrange County with helping local law enforcement investigate the crime.
