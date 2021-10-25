ELKHART — Overnight rainfall from Sunday night into Monday could lead to flooding in some areas by Wednesday, the National Weather Service predicts.

Chris Roller, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service Northern Indiana office, said Jimtown received 2.8 inches of rain Sunday night through Monday and Goshen 2.5 inches.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.