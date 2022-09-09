ELKHART — An unmarked food truck preparing and selling pizzas was ordered to cease operations until it was in compliance with local and state health regulations.
The Elkhart County Health Department said the truck was operating Friday in the driveway of a residence in the 1300 block of Maple Row, about a block south of West Beardsley Avenue, without a retail food establishment license or the benefit of an inspection by the health department.
