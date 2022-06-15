Jesse Chevalier, left, and Troy Gray with the Elkhart Traffic Division work through the heat Tuesday as their crew replaces a signal pole at Oakland Avenue and Franklin Street. Temperatures on Tuesday reached into the upper 90s with more of the same expected Wednesday.
ELKHART — Near-record heat was expected to continue roasting the area Wednesday following powerful storms that knocked out power to thousands and temporarily flooded some streets.
Thunderstorm clusters in the lower Great Lakes region Monday night met the criteria to be considered a derecho, the National Weather Service said Tuesday. A derecho is a widespread, straight-line wind storm that is associated with fast-moving severe thunderstorms.
