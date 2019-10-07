ELKHART — U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Health Resources and Services Administration recently awarded Heart City Health an Oral Health Care grant to expand its oral health service capacity through new infrastructure enhancements.
These funds will allow Heart City Health to complete renovations in its new dental office on 2100 Superior St. in Elkhart.
“In order to meet the increasing need for quality dental care in our community, Heart City Health continues to grow,” said Heart City CEO Esleen Fultz.
The new dental office opened its doors on July 22 and in the first phase of the project added 1,000 square feet to the footprint of the building. The second phase of the project will be completed with the Oral Health Care grant dollars and will mark the completion of the full dental office expansion and will enable Heart City Health to treat even more patients, according to Fultz.
“Access to high-quality, integrated oral health care is essential to the early detection of oral diseases, which are critical to preventing future, often costly, health issues,” said Acting HRSA Administrator Tom Engels. “These awards, which are the first of their kind, will help health centers tackle limitations in infrastructure, such as outdated equipment and insufficient space, and improve access to integrated, oral health services in primary care settings in communities across the country.”
Heart City Health is Elkhart’s only Federally Qualified Health Center. Services include family medicine, dentistry, behavioral health, insurance services, women’s health and an on-site pharmacy.
Visit heartcityhealth.org for more information or call 574-970-1937 to make an appointment at Heart City Health Dental.
