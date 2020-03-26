ELKHART — Three people were hospitalized following a head-on crash near Osceola on Wednesday afternoon.
Timothy Woods 31, of Osceola, was traveling east on Old U.S. Highway 20 west of C.R. 1 when he drove left of center around 4:41 p.m. Wednesday, according to a report from the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office. Briana Gonzalaz, 20, of Elkhart, was traveling west and was hit head-on by Woods’ 2005 GMC Envoy.
