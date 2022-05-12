Patricia Rusch Ortell, 94, on the poster, was recognized as the oldest living former student who attended Hawthorne Elementary School during a “Rainbow After The Storm” event to celebrate the school’s legacy. She was not able to attend the event Saturday. Other former students honored at the event were, from left, Randy Adams, Bev Raver and Bill Van Patten Jr.
A bounce house was among activities included in Hawthorne Elementary School’s “Rainbow After The Storm” celebration on Saturday.
Students attend a "Rainbow After The Storm" event to celebrate Hawthorne Elementary School on Saturday and were read a story.
ELKHART — As Hawthorne Elementary School prepares to close its doors, community members celebrated the school’s legacy.
The south side K-6 school will be repurposed into a pre-K and community hub next school year following a decision made by the Elkhart Community Schools Board of Trustees. The decision faced opposition among teachers, parents and students in the Hawthorne district who have cited the school as a refuge for children and a central gathering place for the community.
