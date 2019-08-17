DUNLAP — Former NFL player and motivational speaker Harvie Herrington told students at Concord High School on Friday that knowing their dream, their why and their purpose are the key ingredients to becoming a great leader.
In four different sessions, Herrington spoke to the whole student body sharing his story of perseverance while encouraging the students to have a dream and explaining the purpose and power of having one.
His final speech of the day was to the seniors. He kicked his speech off by asking if any of them know what career they want to pursue after high school; only a couple dozen raised their hands.
“Those that know what they’re going to do are a little further along, and the ones that don’t, you’re running out of time,” he told the students.
Herrington told the students that there is something special in all of them and that having a dream and goals is what will give them direction.
“Your dreams and your goals are important to you – not your mom, your dad, your teachers, but you,” he told the students. “And if you don’t have them, then you have to figure out how to get them because if you don’t know what you’re doing in life, you’re going to get knocked down and you might not be able to get back up.”
Sharing his story, Herrington was born in Mississippi and moved to Chicago at the age of 7.
Although he was bullied as a child, he credits his dream to play professional football as the motivation to discover his potential.
He said his dream even helped him through being falsely accused and arrested for murder while playing football in community college. The suspect wound up being his brother, who confessed but signed Herrington’s name on the confession.
Once the situation was resolved and his brother was sentenced to decades in prison, Herrington said he continued to follow his dream.
He played pro football for eight years, attending NFL training camps for the Indianapolis Colts and the Chicago Bears, as well as the Barcelona Dragons in NFL Europe. He also played the Arena Football League I and II for Iowa Barnstormers, New Jersey Red Dogs, Milwaukee Mustangs and Quad City Steamwheelers.
He concluded his speech by urging the students to not settle going through life without a dream. He encouraged them to find their passion in life and strive for a career rather than a job.
“All of you have a year left to make some ready powerful decisions,” he said “Don’t be afraid to break your circle of life. Stay focused and follow your dreams.”
Following his presentation, many students lined up to shake his hand and engage in small conversations.
Alec Eash, a senior, said he wants to go into business after high school. He said Herrington’s speech encouraged him to stay focused and not let anyone stop him from conquering his goal.
“It’s important to fight for your dreams because they’re yours, not anyone else’s and that’s what resonated with me,” he said of Herrington’s speech.
Another student, Destiny Morris, said she learned to not let her past define her future.
“I want to be a photographer, and Harvie’s speech just gave me encouragement to keep going and to not let obstacles from the past hold me down,” she said.
