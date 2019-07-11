Hackett announces run for Congress

SOUTH BEND — Pat Hackett, a South Bend attorney and University of Notre Dame adjunct law professor, is seeking the Democratic nomination for Indiana’s 2nd Congressional District in 2020.
Hackett was the runner-up in the 2018 Democratic primary, receiving 28.2 percent of the vote in a six-person field. The winner, Mel Hall, went on to lose to incumbent Rep. Jackie Walorski, R, who has held the seat since 2013.
According to her campaign, Hackett brings decades of experience in the district as an attorney, teacher and small business owner and is running to reclaim the people’s voice in the House of Representatives.
“I will always fight for dignity and justice for all, and I believe we deserve a representative who listens and represents our interests,” Hackett said in a press release.
Hackett is criticizing the incumbent for not being accessible to her constituents, accusing Walorski of “pay-to-play politics.”
“Jackie Walorski is a career politician who refuses to hold town halls, caters to the special interests who give millions of dollars to her campaigns, and is out of touch with the people in this district,” Hackett said.
The Democrat said she would be an advocate for healthcare for all, workers who live paycheck to paycheck, seniors who depend on Social Security and Medicare, and the farmers who are struggling because of climate change and “reckless tariffs.”
Hackett graduated from the University of Notre Dame with a B.A. in government and theology and a J.D. from the law school. Since 2006, she has owned and operated her own firm Hackett & Associates in South Bend. According to her campaign, she has served on several boards in St. Joseph County including the YWCA, the Community Foundation and as past President of the Alzheimer’s Services of Northern Indiana. She lives in South bend with her spouse, Rita.
Hackett is the first candidate to announce for the Democratic nomination in the 2nd District. Her campaign will have a formal kickoff event open to the public later this summer.
The primary election is May 5, 2020.
