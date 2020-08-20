ELKHART — The network at Baugo Community Schools was targeted by denial-of-service hackers this week, forcing a disruption in internet service and virtual learning, school officials said Thursday.
“At no time has Baugo Community School’s data been comprised,” Superintendent Byron Sanders said in a statement. “However, our virtual learning has been disrupted and every effort is being made to resolve this matter as quickly as possible.”
