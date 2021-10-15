GOSHEN — An executive with Troyer Foods told police a hacker stole more than $600,000 from the company.
An unknown suspect hacked into email accounts between the company and a vendor, a report from the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office said. The suspect diverted payments that were supposed to go to the vendor into a different bank account.
