GOSHEN — A series of Homeownership Program meetings hosted by the local Habitat for Humanity affiliate will tell people about how they can apply to the program.
The application process opens Monday and runs until Nov. 7. Attendance at one of the meetings, which are typically held twice a year, is a required step in the application process, according to information from Habitat for Humanity of Elkhart County.
Spanish interpretations will be available at the meetings but no childcare is provided.
The meetings are:
n Monday from 6-7 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 53953 C.R. 17, Bristol.
n Oct. 26 from 10-11 a.m. at the Habitat office, 2910 Elkhart Road, Goshen.
n Oct. 29 from 6-7 p.m. at the Habitat office.
n Nov. 4 from 6-7 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 200 Beardsley Ave., Elkhart.
n Nov. 7 from 6-7 p.m. at Goshen College Music Hall, 1700 S. Main St., Goshen.
After attending an informational meeting, applicants must schedule a meeting with Family Services Director Bonnie Waltz before the application deadline in order to submit their completed application.
Waltz said that attendees at the meetings will be given a little background information and hear about the importance of homeownership, the need for housing and the income standards set by HUD. The meetings will also cover prospective participants’ willingness to partner with Habitat in sweat equity requirements, taking educational classes and making a down payment, as well as lot selection and the design of Habitat housing.
“Even though we do not go by credit scores, attendees will learn about the need for a good credit history (and) regulations governing bankruptcy, collections and judgments,” she said.
Waltz said that between 50 and 250 people usually attend the meetings but fewer actually follow through with an application. She said Habitat then goes through a process with applicants which includes looking at who qualifies and who is most in need of housing.
She said the number of people accepted every year is limited by the organization’s ability to construct four or five homes a year, but they have a goal of increasing their building capacity in the future.
