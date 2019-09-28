Habitat home for woman, daughter is yearly Faith Build

BRISTOL — Building the walls of her own home was a little different for Sierra Stout from the hundreds of volunteer hours she put toward other people’s houses.
Stout and her 2-year-old daughter are a partner family with Habitat for Humanity of Elkhart County, and look forward to finishing their home on Stiver Avenue in Elkhart by Christmas. She participated in a panel build at Robert Weed Plywood on Friday, as a team of close to 50 volunteers worked from 8 a.m. to noon assembling the wall panels.
“You see everything from start to finish this way,” she said after the panels were nailed together and set up in the shape of a house on a cavernous shop floor. “When you do your hours, they have you fit in wherever you can go. But with your own house, you see everything from the ground up, start to finish.”
Stout and daughter Zehava were accepted for the program in summer 2018, and will be glad to get out of a small apartment while putting money toward homeownership instead of rent. Their home is the annual Faith Build for Habitat, when churches are invited to help build and raise funds.
The foundation for the home will be poured next week, and it should be move-in ready in time for the holidays, Stout said. It’s one of six homes planned for the Stiver Avenue neighborhood, with the last of them expected to be done in 2020.
It was the second panel building event that Robert Weed Corp. participated in, after hosting the first one held in Elkhart County in 2016. Soon after the first build, employees said they couldn’t wait to do it again or that they wished they had signed up, according to company President Will Weed.
He and CEO David Weed said the program brings together employees from every part of the company, from the office to production to distribution.
“They can interact and accomplish something together,” David Weed said. “It’s something they do every day, but not always in such a hands-on way.”
Habitat Development Director Kristin Hall said they’ve worked with about a dozen companies on panel builds in the past three years. She said many of them want to do it again, but there are only so many homes being built in a year.
“We’re happy to have a company come repeat it, but we’re always looking for new opportunities,” she said.
The Faith Build on Stout’s home is scheduled from Oct. 2 to Nov. 16, with work hours Wednesday to Saturday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Anyone interested in volunteering can call 574-533-6109 or email kristin@habitatec.com.
