ELKHART — Habitat for Humanity of Elkhart County recently broke ground on the future homes of two Elkhart families on Stiver Avenue.
Guadalupe Gonzalez and Sierra Stout applied for Habitat’s home ownership program in spring 2018 and were both accepted into the program in June 2018. Since then, they have worked on completing their 250 sweat equity hours and saving for their down payments, according to information from Habitat.
Gonzalez has four children, ages nine, eight, three and two, and is looking forward to providing her own home for her family. Stout has a one-year-old daughter and is excited for her to have her own room.
The Gonzalez and Stout family homes are the third and fourth homes being built at Stiver Park. The final two houses on Stiver Avenue are planned for completion in 2020.
Members of Elkhart Habitat’s board and Executive Director Greg Conrad were joined at the groundbreaking by Brian Dickerson, Elkhart Common Council president; Sophie Metzger from the Community Foundation of Elkhart County; Mike Sutton from Thrivent; and Tim Lehman, head of schools at Bethany Christian.
Grand Design RV
On Friday, Habitat worked with Grand Design RV in Middlebury to build sheds for four future homeowners.
This was the first time that Grand Design and Elkhart Habitat teamed up to build together.
“Grand Design RV is honored to partner with Habitat for Humanity of Elkhart County. Our county is a special place where people pull together and help their neighbors in need,” company President Don Clark said. “Grand Design team members are excited to support that spirit of service and work with a great organization like Habitat to build resources that will make a big difference in the lives of our fellow community members.”
Elkhart Habitat is building four new homes in 2019, and each homeowner receives a new shed built by volunteers.
For the shed builds, Habitat brought all the precut lumber, tools and building materials needed to build the sheds at Grand Design RV’s corporate offices in Middlebury. The trusses, floor, wall panels, doors and trim were all built on-site by volunteers from both the corporate offices and Grand Design RV plants.
