Lori King, center, cuts a ribbon to mark the completion of Phase 1 of the Frank King Training and Equipping Center located inside Guidance Ministries. The center, which offers educational resources to the community, is in honor of the late Pastor Frank King, who co-founded Guidance Ministries.
ELKHART — Guidance Ministries has wrapped up Phase 1 of a new center in honor of its late pastor.
The new space is called The Frank King Training and Equipping Center, which was a five-year vision of the ministry's late Pastor Frank King to provide educational resources to the community. The center is located inside the church at 216 N. Second St.
