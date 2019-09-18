Group dog hike offers tail-wagging fun

BRISTOL — Dog lovers have been invited to bring their canine friends on a naturalist-led hike at Bonneyville Mill County Park on Thursday, Sept. 26, during “Tails to Trails.”
Beginning at 6 p.m., participants can treat their dog to a fun group walk exploring the park and sniffing out new friends. Signs will be posted along the hike route so participants can choose to walk at their own pace with their dogs, or join the group for a guided tour in the park.
Water and doggy bags will be available for pets. Dog-walkers should make sure their pets are current on all vaccinations and kept on a leash 6 feet or shorter while at the park, park officials said.
Bonneyville Mill County Park is located 2.5 miles east of Bristol, south of S.R. 120 at 53373 C.R. 131. The group will meet at the Feedlot Shelter in Bonneyville Mill County Park, adjacent to Bonneyville Mill’s main parking lot. The event is free with no registration required.
More information is available at elkhartcountyparks.org, on Facebook @ElkhartCountyParks, or by calling the administration office at 574-535-6458.
