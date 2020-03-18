ELKHART — Grocery stores in the area continue to adjust their hours and activities amid coronavirus concerns, with staple items still in short supply at some locations and other stores hoping to pick up workers in a tight labor market.
Martin’s Super Markets on Wednesday announced it would set specific shopping hours for senior citizens, a group susceptible to COVID-19, the illness associated with the virus.
At South Bend-based Martin’s, owned by SpartanNash in Michigan, special hours for seniors are 7 to 9 a.m. Thursday, March 19, as well as Tuesday, March 24, and Thursday, March 26, at stores in Indiana and southwest Michigan. The company said this time is set aside for shoppers over 60 who have been advised to avoid leaving home as much as possible during the outbreak.
“We are asking that our younger shoppers plan their shopping trips around these hours so that we can offer extra assistance to their senior relatives, friends and neighbors,” said Amy Simeri-McClellan, senior vice president, Martin’s Super Markets. “We thank our customers in advance for their support of our effort to keep the most vulnerable in our community safe and healthy.”
Martin’s said it was also waiving the shopping fee for seniors placing orders beginning March 22 through the end of the month. March 25 will be designated “seniors only” order day with senior customers encouraged to place their orders now for next week.
Kroger, from its five-state Central Division in Indianapolis, said it had immediate openings to fill, “perfect for people whose current jobs have been suspended by the coronavirus crisis.”
Eric Halvorson, a spokesman for Kroger, said more than 500 openings were available at stores across Indiana, Illinois and parts of Michigan, Missouri and Ohio, including 40 in the South Bend-Elkhart area. New associates might work on the Kroger pickup team, as cashiers, or in manufacturing plants and distribution centers, the company said.
Most groceries have put limits on some items, including milk, eggs, break and some meat products. Stores have also restricted operations at meat, seafood and deli stations, limiting availability to packaged products.
Walmart previously announced it was trimming hours at stores across the country due to coronavirus. The Bentonville-Arkansas chain said stores normally open 24 hours would be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. until further notice to help ensure associates can clean and stock products.
